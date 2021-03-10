OTTAWA -- No one was hurt after the roof of a Cyrville Road church caved in Tuesday.

Ottawa firefighters and police were called to Abundant Grace Church on Cyrville near Cummings Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Ottawa Fire Services said everyone who was inside was able to evacuate safely; however, the power lines connected to the building were at risk of falling onto the sidewalk.

Police closed a stretch of the road for about two hours so that Hydro Ottawa crews could make repairs.

On Twitter, area councillor Tim Tierney said he reached out to the church to offer any assistance he could provide.

Thank you very much to @OttFire for the tremendous work and I've also reached out to the church to offer any kind of assistance that can be provided. @JimWatsonOttawa — Tim Tierney (@TimTierney) March 10, 2021