Church roof collapses in Gloucester
The roof of Abundant Grace Church on Cyrville Road in Gloucester collapsed Tuesday, March 9, 2021. No one was hurt. (Image courtesy of Scott Stilborn via Ottawa Fire Services)
OTTAWA -- No one was hurt after the roof of a Cyrville Road church caved in Tuesday.
Ottawa firefighters and police were called to Abundant Grace Church on Cyrville near Cummings Avenue at around 6 p.m.
Ottawa Fire Services said everyone who was inside was able to evacuate safely; however, the power lines connected to the building were at risk of falling onto the sidewalk.
Police closed a stretch of the road for about two hours so that Hydro Ottawa crews could make repairs.
On Twitter, area councillor Tim Tierney said he reached out to the church to offer any assistance he could provide.
Correction:
A previous version of this article mistakenly identified the street as Cyrville Avenue. It is Cyrville Road.