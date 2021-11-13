PAKENHAM, ONT. -- Now that it is full steam ahead into the Christmas holiday season, there are warnings for those who enjoy putting up a real Christmas tree that tree farms and stands could experience shortages this year.

The Canadian Christmas Tree Association says the shortage is hitting all of North America, due to weather events like extreme heat in British Columbia and damaging frosts on the east coast.

But demand for real Christmas trees has been on the rise for the last five years.

"It's steadily been going up by 10 or 15 per cent," says Shirley Brennan, Executive Director of the Canadian Christmas Tree Association. "Last year, we're going to say it went up 25 to 30 per cent."

At Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm near Pakenham, the Christmas season is now underway, and people are ready to get their tree up.

"People are eager, we're getting phone calls," Cedar Hill owner Pam Martin tells CTV News Ottawa. "But the first day we're doing Christmas tree cutting for either pre-cut or cut your own is Nov. 20. From that point it's seven days a week."

Brennan says demand has been on the rise for a number of reasons. With an ever-growing population, new families and homeowners are starting new traditions of their own and newcomers to Canada are embracing the Christmas holiday they may not have experienced before.

There is also a trend towards purchasing a more environmentally friendly product like a biodegradable tree rather than a fake tree, and, of course, COIVD-19 restrictions are still in place.

"This year we suspect people won't travel," says Brennan. "Some will take the travelling opportunity, but because restrictions are still in place somewhat we expect that people will be staying home and getting their tree."

Despite the forecast shortage, Martin says their supply is strong at Cedar Hill and they are ready for the season.

"We have five different species of trees. We have different heights of trees from four feet all the way up to 13 or 14-foot trees. So we have a really great selection. We haven't counted how many we've priced this year but it's all blocked off in the field and ready to go."

Brennan says Fraser Fir is the most popular type of tree purchased, and the kind that has experienced a shortage the longest. This season her association is encouraging those who want a real tree to try other species to negate any further shortages.

If you are planning to purchase a tree early before stock runs low, it is recommended you store it in a cool, damp location out of the elements to avoid the tree drying out.

"And when you go to bring that tree in," says Brennan, "you're going to make another fresh cut on the bottom of the trunk and then put it in water and it should drink right away."