OTTAWA -- A 20-year-old man is facing chargers after Smiths Falls Police says an axe was thrown at a vehicle during a road rage incident.

Officers responded to report of an incident involving two men at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Police say during the road rage incident, the suspect brandished an axe from the rear of his vehicle and threw it at the victim's vehicle. The axe damaged the vehicle.

Hayden McDonald of Smiths Falls is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.