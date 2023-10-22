'Children at Risk' needs $75,000 to service food program for families living with autism
Rockland residents Sebastien Lauzon and Erin Henry say it has been difficult to afford basic essentials for their family of five.
"Because our kids have high needs, there's multiple therapies that support them and its not cheap at all," said Henry, who tells CTV Ottawa they have three adopted children each living with a disability.
"We have FAST autism, pretty high up there ADHD and others we are still working on assessments," explained Lauzon.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
To help alleviate costs, they rely on support from Ottawa-based not-for-profit group Children at Risk, which offers a food distribution program for families raising a child diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
"It removes stress and anxiety when it comes to food and also being able to offer what we need as adoptive parents for children with disabilities," said Lauzon.
This year alone saw nearly 2,000 visits from families in need. But soon, that program could disappear for good.
"Unfortunately, that program I can't get grants for," said Children at Risk executive director Brenda Reisch.
In a letter to members and supporters, the executive director said fundraisers, grants, and donations have not recovered following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have a lot of donors to give through Second Harvest Food Rescue," said Reisch. "The food is free, but you have to pick it up, you have to have to buy gas... There is an expense to the program."
The program's finance committee has recommended discontinuing the food distribution program by mid-November. The only thing that could save it is raising a minimum of $75,000.
"It's scary. I don't make a lot of money, Seb doesn't make a lot of money," said Henry. "I don't want to cut their therapies. I don't want to cut their programs."
Henry says finding the extra cash will be difficult. They don't qualify for the food bank, so if the program ends, they'll need to find other ways to cut costs.
"I always wanted to give my kids the extra curriculars and with the three of them it sure adds up," she said.
The organization is looking for financial donations to help keep the program running. You can find more details on how to donate at https://childrenatrisk.ca/donate.php
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Final work on Hwy. 417 bridge replacement proceeding ahead of Tuesday reopening
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire and warnings of a widened war
Hezbollah announced the deaths of five more militants as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border intensified and the Israeli prime minister warned Lebanon on Sunday not to let itself get dragged into a new war.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says embassy at the ready to welcome evacuees from Gaza
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says the embassy is ready to help Canadians in Gaza as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas.
Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Israel is 'pleased' that Canada has joined the United States and France in believing that an explosion at a Gaza City hospital last week was fired by an errant rocket from within the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador in Ottawa said Sunday.
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza, two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral Sunday into a broader conflict.
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Atlantic
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
'We’re not alone in this': Moncton’s Pride community marches for love and hope
Hundreds of members and allies of Moncton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community marched down Main Street Saturday.
-
Wind and rain are no match for Legs for Literacy runners
The wind and rain couldn't stop over 1,500 people from participating in this years Legs for Literacy run, which is making its full return.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada, Prime Minister to pause interest rate increases
For the second time in as many months, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the Bank of Canada to pause any further interest rate increases, saying millions of Canadians are 'struggling to make ends meet.'
-
Woman dead after 3-car collision in Brampton: police
A 64-year-old woman has died after a three-car crash in Brampton on Sunday morning, police say.
-
Aggravated assault charge laid after Toronto hotel security guard stabbed
A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following the stabbing of a security guard in north Etobicoke on Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to downtown Montreal, demand end to killing of civilians in Gaza
A rainfall warning didn't stop thousands protesters from gathering in downtown Montreal Sunday to voice their support for Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
Demonstrators rally in several Quebec cities to protect the midwife profession
Nearly 100 people gathered in Montreal on Sunday afternoon in support of the midwives, whose future is threatened by Bill 15, according to various organizations.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in the north
For the second time in a month, rallies under the banner of 1 Million March 4 Children were organized in cities across the region and across the country calling for the elimination of what organizers call “the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum" while counter-protestors says the group is spreading anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric and misinformation “under the guise of saving children.”
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
London
-
'1-in-67 million odds': Ontario man makes two hole-in-ones in same round
John Payne of Woodstock, Ont. waited 62 years to make his first career hole-in-one. It took him less than a half-hour to make his second.
-
Sarnia police investigate gunshots heard at Rainbow Park
An increased police presence was seen at Rainbow Park Sunday after the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) was notified of gunshots heard around 6 a.m.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada, Prime Minister to pause interest rate increases
For the second time in as many months, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the Bank of Canada to pause any further interest rate increases, saying millions of Canadians are 'struggling to make ends meet.'
Winnipeg
-
'A lot of fun': Manitoba-based Indigenous-led sitcom returns for 2nd season
The creator of a Manitoba-based sitcom set on a fictional northern First Nation says he can’t wait for people to watch its new season.
-
Off-duty officer assaulted downtown: Winnipeg police
Two men are behind bars after an off-duty Winnipeg police officer was attacked Saturday morning.
-
'We can't have that here in Manitoba': Rallies speak out both for and against 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion
Chants rang out on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday as hundreds gathered in support of young queer and trans people.
Kitchener
-
'Pumpkin People' wow in West Galt
A Halloween spectacle in Cambridge is getting rave reviews.
-
WATCH
WATCH Brantford, Ont. stilt walker attempts world record
A Brantford, Ont. performer is walking into the history books – again.
-
Police investigation on Kitchener trail
Waterloo regional police have taken down police tape that they used to block off a portion of a Kitchener trail Sunday morning, but haven’t said what officers were doing in the area.
Calgary
-
Wastewater from ruptured sewer line still flowing into Bow River: Town of Cochrane
After initially saying that wastewater was no longer flowing into the Bow River, the Town of Cochrane said actually it still is.
-
Tales from the Rez: New horror-humour anthology series from director Trevor Solway mines Blackfoot ghost stories
Just in time for Halloween thrills and chills, Tales from the Rez has arrived on screens telling scary stories that might ring a bell for anyone who grew up in Siksika.
-
Cavalry FC advance to championship game with 2-1 win over Pacific FC
Cavalry FC booked a spot in the Canadian Premier League final Saturday, defeating Pacific FC 2-1 at ATCO Field in Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. nurse appeals to have $50K in misconduct charges overturned
A former Saskatchewan psychiatric nurse fined $50,000 for professional misconduct may get a lesser penalty after an appeal court judge quashed several findings of the disciplinary committee.
-
Sask. town elects new mayor in byelection following ethics probe
A new mayor has been elected in the Town of Nipawin in a byelection called after the last mayor resigned amid an ethics investigation.
-
1 in 8 women will suffer a brain injury from domestic violence, Sask. conference hears
A conference in Saskatoon highlighted the prevalence of brain injuries in domestic violence victims.
Edmonton
-
Man stabbed in McCauley Saturday night: EPS
A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in McCauley Saturday night.
-
Scheifele scores in OT as Jets ground Oilers 3-2
It has not been an easy start to the season, but the Winnipeg Jets are hoping the way they battled back on Saturday is a good sign of things to come.
-
Woman seriously hurt in Millwoods hit-and-run, police seeking suspect SUV
Edmonton police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Millwoods Friday evening.
Vancouver
-
Court awards $1.8 million in West Vancouver real estate fraud case
A dispute between real estate development partners over a pair of planned luxury homes in West Vancouver's British Properties has resulted in more than $1.8 million in damages for civil fraud.
-
Police seek witnesses to Burnaby head-on collision where impairment is suspected
Mounties in Burnaby are asking witnesses to come forward after a head-on collision early Sunday morning.
-
Poor data hinders B.C. old-growth logging deferrals, advocates say
Irreplaceable ancient forests that should meet criteria for interim protection are being left open to logging in British Columbia due to outdated and inaccurate government data, advocates and an ecologist who advised the province say.
Regina
-
Woman arrested after allegedly waving machete near Saskatchewan Legislative Building
A Regina woman is in custody after allegedly waving a machete near the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
-
Former Sask. nurse appeals to have $50K in misconduct charges overturned
A former Saskatchewan psychiatric nurse fined $50,000 for professional misconduct may get a lesser penalty after an appeal court judge quashed several findings of the disciplinary committee.
-
UBC Thunderbirds extend U of R Rams losing streak to 4
The University of British Columbia Thunderbirds offence came to life in the second half in a come-from-behind win over the University of Regina Rams 31-20 Saturday afternoon in Vancouver.