Child struck by a bull in Prince Edward County

A 10-year-old girl is being treated for injuries after she was struck by a bull in Prince Edward County.

Police said they responded to a call in the area of County Road 49 in Prince Edward County at approximately 12 p.m. Sunday of a child being struck by a "large animal."

The girl's mother confirmed to CTV News that the animal was a bull, and the incident happened at a bull-riding school.

The girl suffered minor injuries and is recovering, she said.