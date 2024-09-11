CHEO reports spike in whooping cough cases

Cases of whooping cough have been on the rise in Ottawa, CHEO says.

The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario said Wednesday that it has seen 90 cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, so far this year, compared to just six cases in 2023.

The disease usually begins with cold-like symptoms. It can evolve over weeks to include coughing spells that often end with a "whoop" sound when an infected person tries to catch their breath, CHEO says. It is preventable with a vaccine.

"CHEO medical experts urge parents and caregivers to keep up to date with routine vaccinations, which are proven to protect against further spread. Routine vaccines are especially important for pregnant women to protect their newborns before they can be immunized, and for infants in the first year of life when they remain most at risk of severe infection," a news release from CHEO said.

"If you suspect your child has whooping cough, it is recommended that you wear masks, wash your hands, and cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze to prevent further spread. If your child has breathing difficulties or can’t take in enough fluid, they should go to the nearest Emergency Department."

Earlier this year, Ottawa Public Health said more than 14,000 school-aged children were behind on their routine vaccinations. The whooping cough vaccine is one of the shots required under the provincial Immunization of School Pupils Act. Immunization rates have fallen since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, but OPH says rates among seven-year-olds in Ottawa were much higher than the past three pandemic years and compared to the Ontario average, across all vaccines.

OPH has information on where to get a child vaccinated on its Parenting in Ottawa website, including details about school vaccination clinics, community vaccination clinics, neighbourhood wellness hubs, and clinics for First Nations, Inuit and Métis residents. Details about medical and non-medical exemptions can also be found on the Parenting in Ottawa website.

CHEO says the Kids Come First health team is holding vaccine catchup clinics for families who do not have access to a regular health-care provider.