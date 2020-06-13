OTTAWA -- You are invited to your own backyard this weekend to celebrate the 28th CHEO BBQ.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual CHEO BBQ at Shefford Park, organizers launched the "CHEO BBQ Plan B(BQ)," inviting people to host their own event in spirit of the fundraiser.

"Instead of our annual event that's onsite, we're asking everyone to join us virtually, but from their own backyard," said Kim Sainthill, Chair of the CHEO BBQ Board during an interview on CTV Morning Live.

"The whole concept this year is join us, be apart of our group together, but very much apart."

The CHEO BBQ is inviting people to host their own BBQ in their backyard this weekend. The CHEO BBQ started 28 years ago as a regular backyard BBQ with family and friends, before expanding to Shefford Park.

"The whole point for this weekend is to show your BBQ spirit," said Sainthill, adding people are encouraged to post pictures on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook of your own CHEO BBQ.

Sainthill says you can donate money if you can to support CHEO through the CHEO BBQ website.

Mayor Jim Watson, Councillor Tim Tierney, CHEO Foundation President Kevin Keohane. MAJIC 100's Katherine Dines and others were showing their #GrillSkills on social media in support of the CHEO BBQ.

Showing off my #GrillSkills in support of the #CHEOBBQ. Thanks to 2019 CHEO Champion, Eric Sears, for nominating me. I would like to nominate all those with a BBQ to participate to help raise funds for #CHEO. #MyOttawa pic.twitter.com/yflFzHkmLI — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) June 13, 2020

It’s @cheobbq weekend and #CHEO Foundation CEO Kevin Keohane accepted a challenge by @ericsears16 to show off his #grillskills. It didn’t go well! pic.twitter.com/F2pPX2ARCn — CHEO Ottawa (@CHEO) June 13, 2020

What! BBQ for the kids of @CHEO with the plan(B)BQ @cheobbq !!! Ok... Guess 3 nights off BBQ ahead! #cheobbq ������... BIG VIRTUAL BBQ - https://t.co/86WTZQVcKB pic.twitter.com/ZV5pTXxtmY — Tim Tierney (@TimTierney) June 12, 2020