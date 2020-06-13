Advertisement
CHEO BBQ moves to your backyard due to COVID-19 pandemic
Photo courtesy: Twitter/CHEOBBQ)
OTTAWA -- You are invited to your own backyard this weekend to celebrate the 28th CHEO BBQ.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual CHEO BBQ at Shefford Park, organizers launched the "CHEO BBQ Plan B(BQ)," inviting people to host their own event in spirit of the fundraiser.
"Instead of our annual event that's onsite, we're asking everyone to join us virtually, but from their own backyard," said Kim Sainthill, Chair of the CHEO BBQ Board during an interview on CTV Morning Live.
"The whole concept this year is join us, be apart of our group together, but very much apart."
The CHEO BBQ is inviting people to host their own BBQ in their backyard this weekend. The CHEO BBQ started 28 years ago as a regular backyard BBQ with family and friends, before expanding to Shefford Park.
"The whole point for this weekend is to show your BBQ spirit," said Sainthill, adding people are encouraged to post pictures on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook of your own CHEO BBQ.
Sainthill says you can donate money if you can to support CHEO through the CHEO BBQ website.
Mayor Jim Watson, Councillor Tim Tierney, CHEO Foundation President Kevin Keohane. MAJIC 100's Katherine Dines and others were showing their #GrillSkills on social media in support of the CHEO BBQ.