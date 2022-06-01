Chateau Laurier celebrating 110th birthday with $110 a night rooms

The Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel is celebrating its 110th anniversary with a limited time offer of rooms at $110 a night.

The iconic hotel in downtown Ottawa officially opened its doors on June 1, 1912.

As part of the 110th anniversary celebrations, rooms at $110 a night will be available for 110 minutes starting June 1 at 1:10 p.m. For more information, visit the Fairmont Chateau Laurier website.

"It's quite an achievement, 110 years young so don't miss your chance to get to stay here at our beautiful hotel for $110," said general manager Genevieve Dumas during an interview on CTV Morning Live.

Other celebrations include a special afternoon tea menu on June 4 and 5, new staff uniforms and new colours associated with the hotel and a gift shop bearing the image of the Fairmont Chateau Laurier.

The hotel has welcomed politicians, stars, musicians and members of royalty through the years.

"Our castle is an emblematic building in Ottawa that has been modernized over the years while keeping its much sought-after luxurious side," Dumas said in a statement.

"We will celebrate 110 years with our employees, our partners and our guests and I am delighted that we can do it in person!"