

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say charges have been laid after a weekend shooting on Heatherington Rd.

Police were called to a home on Heatherington Saturday morning, on reports a man was shooting at the house from his car. The suspect drove away before police arrived.

No one was hurt.

Two men were arrested early Sunday morning and a handgun was seized.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Ottawa Police said both men were in court Monday.

Farah Qualib, 30, of Ottawa, is facing a list of gun charges including careless storage, possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon without a permit, possession of a loaded regulated firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Mohamed Mohamed, 30, of Ottawa, is facing a similar list of charges, but has not been accused of discharging a firearm and is not charged with possession while prohibited.