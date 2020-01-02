OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have charged one man following a stabbing that happened in the cops’ own back yard.

Police found a man with stab wounds right behind Ottawa Police HQ on Argyle Ave., just west of Elgin St., at around 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

A male suspect was found a short distance away and arrested.

Police say the victim’s injuries are minor.

David Girouard, 51, is facing two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of assaulting a peace officer, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of possession of a weapon.