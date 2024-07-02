Charges laid against man in Rideauview hate crimes

The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against a man in connection with hate-motivated incidents in Ottawa's south end.

Police say they received reports of incidents dating back to July 2023 in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood.

An investigation has been ongoing since.

On July 1, police charged a 26-year-old Ottawa man with mischief damage to property, two charges of uttering threats and one charge of harassment by threatening conduct to another person.

Police did not provide details on the nature hate-motivated incidents or how many took place.

The man is scheduled to appear in court today.

Police are encouraging anyone who witnesses or experiences a hate crime to report it to police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).