Charges laid after women attacked in separate incidents

Ottawa police say a 28-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with a pair of alleged unprovoked assaults in the south end.

Ottawa police said last week that two women, 58 and 29, were treated for minor injuries after two separate incidents, on one Sept. 13 on Cahill Drive West near McCarthy Road and another on Sept. 16 in the area of Uplands Drive and Bennett Street.

Police believed the same individual might have been responsible for both alleged attacks.

In a news release Saturday, Ottawa police said Ahmed Mouyed is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon, and one count of wearing a disguise.