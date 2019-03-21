Charges laid after vehicle strikes several cars at uOttawa
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 9:02AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 21, 2019 9:06AM EDT
Ottawa Police have charged an Ottawa man with several offences after an incident at uOttawa Wednesday that saw a vehicle hit several cars and sent students running to safety.
Police were called to the campus after witnesses reported an erratic driver hitting several vehicles.
Police say Marc Andre Fournier has been charged with:
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Dangerous operation of a conveyance
- Fail to stop at a scene of an accident
- Resist arrest
- Assault
- Fail or refuse to provide a sample
- Fail to comply with a probation order
Fournier is expected to appear in court Thursday.