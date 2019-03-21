

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have charged an Ottawa man with several offences after an incident at uOttawa Wednesday that saw a vehicle hit several cars and sent students running to safety.

Police were called to the campus after witnesses reported an erratic driver hitting several vehicles.

Police say Marc Andre Fournier has been charged with:

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Fail to stop at a scene of an accident

Resist arrest

Assault

Fail or refuse to provide a sample

Fail to comply with a probation order

Fournier is expected to appear in court Thursday.