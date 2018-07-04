

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





An Ottawa woman remains in hospital in serious condition after being badly hurt on Canada Day.

She’s been identified by friends as Casey Delaney, a local kindergarten teacher. According to a GoFundMe page set up by friend, Delaney remains in a medically-induced coma.

Quebec Provincial Police say a group of people were on an inflatable island on the Gatineau River near Bouchette, Q.C., -- about 100 km north of Gatineau -- Sunday afternoon, when two men approached on their personal watercraft.

Police say the men tried to splash the group using the watercraft and Delaney was hit.

Both men fled.

In an update Tuesday, police said they located and seized two watercraft in connection with this case. A nautical collision expert has been called in to analyze them. Police say arrests are "expected."

The online fundraiser, which was started Monday, began with a goal of $2,500. It had raised nearly $14,000 by Wednesday morning. The organizer said, in an update, the donations would be given to Delaney and her boyfriend, who own a house together, to go toward their shared expenses.