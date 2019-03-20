

Ottawa Police says several cars were damaged after an erratic driver drove through the University of Ottawa campus.

Police say it happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday- near the area of Cumberland Ave and Laurier Avenue.

Police say no one was hurt. Several cars were involved in collisions.

One driver is in custody.

One witness describes seeing blood and students panicking and running into nearby buildings. The witness says the driver did two loops and lost his bumper on first loop.

BREAKING MUST SEE VIDEO: driver hitting several cars at ⁦@uOttawa⁩ Ottawa Police confirm to ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ no injuries and driver under arrest #ottnews pic.twitter.com/hsmDRp2Y8W — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) March 20, 2019

Close up of damage. Police tell me believed to be stolen in area of Rideau, first collision call was King Edward/Laurier, before it came to a stop here bc it couldn’t drive anymore due to damage. Driver fled on foot. Pursuit ensued. Arrested. @ctvottawa #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/Bc12onUFYw — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) March 20, 2019

This is where an erratic driver came to a stop after driving through ⁦@uOttawa⁩ campus, hitting several parked vehicles. No injuries reported at this time. One man in custody. No known motive @ctvottawa #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/G9glZuHaAe — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) March 20, 2019

Driver arrested on Lees Ave. pic.twitter.com/3pBEpqTgLj — cranberrysauce (@cranberrysauc16) March 20, 2019

The damage is extensive on this van that drove erratically through @uOttawa. Police believe it was stolen, drugs&alcohol looked at as factors, there were 55+ calls in to 911. No injured reported at this time. Police say it’s a miracle no one was hurt @ctvottawa #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/LQdgKyHvJp — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) March 20, 2019

Campus is safe following an incident earlier this afternoon. @OttawaPolice remains on campus to investigate.

Le campus est en sécurité suite à un incident survenu plus tôt cet après-midi. @OttawaPolice reste sur le campus pour enquêter. — uOttawa (@uOttawa) March 20, 2019

