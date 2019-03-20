Erratic driver strikes several vehicles at uOttawa
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:22PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:34PM EDT
Ottawa Police says several cars were damaged after an erratic driver drove through the University of Ottawa campus.
Police say it happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday- near the area of Cumberland Ave and Laurier Avenue.
Police say no one was hurt. Several cars were involved in collisions.
One driver is in custody.
One witness describes seeing blood and students panicking and running into nearby buildings. The witness says the driver did two loops and lost his bumper on first loop.
More to come.