OTTAWA -- After the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 season, the Ottawa Redblacks will return to TD Place on June 11.

The Canadian Football League released what it called the "comeback" schedule on Friday, with a full slate of games for the new season.

The Redblacks will open the 2021 season June 11 at TD Place against the Montreal Alouettes.

There will be five Friday night games at TD Place next season, along with three Saturday games and a Thursday night game on Aug. 5.

The final game of the regular season for Ottawa is Oct. 29 against the BC Lions.

"Having a 2021 schedule in hand is exciting, possibly the most exciting schedule release ever for the CFL and the Ottawa Redblacks," said OSEG CEO Mark Goudie in a statement.

"Being able to put Redblacks home games in my calendar again helps me emotionally build a bridge of positivity between now and then and I hope it does the same for RNation."

The 2021 CFL season is scheduled to conclude with the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton on Nov. 21.

Here is a look at the Ottawa Redblacks home schedule for the 2021 season.

June 11 – Montreal Alouettes at 7:30 p.m.

July 2 – Toronto Argonauts at 7:30 p.m.

July 16 – Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 7 p.m.

Aug. 5 – Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 – Edmonton at 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 – Montreal Alouettes at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 – Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – Saskatchewan Roughriders at 4 p.m.

Oct. 29 - B.C. Lions at 7 p.m.