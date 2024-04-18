Centretown student transport driver facing sexual assault charges, Ottawa police say

A student transportation driver in Ottawa is facing charges following an investigation into alleged sexual offences in the Centretown area, according to Ottawa police.

Police say on March 1, the driver dropped off other students and then began to transport the victim to their residence.

"During the drive, he stopped the van and forced the student to perform a sexual act," police said in a media release on Thursday. "The student was then dropped off at home."

Jean-Pierre Mutabazi, 56, of Ottawa is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say the accused was employed as a student transport driver for a Centretown-area high school.

Police say anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

This is the second student transportation driver charged in Ottawa this month.

On April 6, police announced a 52-year-old man was facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a van.