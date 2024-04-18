OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Centretown student transport driver facing sexual assault charges, Ottawa police say

    The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    A student transportation driver in Ottawa is facing charges following an investigation into alleged sexual offences in the Centretown area, according to Ottawa police.

    Police say on March 1, the driver dropped off other students and then began to transport the victim to their residence.

    "During the drive, he stopped the van and forced the student to perform a sexual act," police said in a media release on Thursday. "The student was then dropped off at home."

    Jean-Pierre Mutabazi, 56, of Ottawa is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

    Police say the accused was employed as a student transport driver for a Centretown-area high school.

    Police say anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. 

    This is the second student transportation driver charged in Ottawa this month.

    On April 6, police announced a 52-year-old man was facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a van.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News