OTTAWA -- Stash & Co. is aiming to deliver your cannabis order in 20 minutes or less.

The privately owned cannabis store on Bank Street in Centretown has announced the launch of an online payment and contactless bike delivery service.

In a statement, Stash & Co. says customers can order dried flower, pre-rolls and edibles online and the products will be delivered to your home in 20 minutes. The store is also offering curbside pick-up for customers at its Bank Street store.

The Ontario Government issued an emergency order last week declaring all cannabis stores essential. Under the order, cannabis stores can offer curbside pickup and delivery service.

Stores are not allowed to open for customers to walk in and make a purchase.

In a statement, Stash & Co. general manager Joe Glynn said “during this unpredictable time, it’s important that everyone follows social distances protocols and stays at home.”

“We’re promoting this movement by offering a bike-courier delivery service, allowing customers to pay online and with the aim to deliver their order within twenty minutes.”

Stash & Co. is also offering an increased COVID-19 wage rate for its employees of an additional $3 per hour and supplies meals to ensure they are taken care of.