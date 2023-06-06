Centennial Lake fire 'greatly suppressed', area mayor says; evacuation order still in effect

The wildfire burning at Centennial Lake, about 150 km west of Ottawa has been significantly reduced and is being held with a burnt area.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), an extreme fire risk remains in the region. An open air fire ban is in effect.

Greater Madawaska Mayor Rob Weir tells CTV News Ottawa that the fire has been "greatly suppressed" compared to Monday. The local fire crews went home Monday night and are returning Tuesday, but crews from the MNRF remained on scene overnight.

A statement from the municipality said that crews are holding the fire within the burnt area and that fire suppression efforts are focused on hot spots and preventative measures around the perimeters of that burnt area.

However, water bombers have not been able to return, because of province-wide smoke. A ministry helicopter is on site, dropping water on hot spots and neighbouring fire departments are also helping. Volunteers from the public are not needed at this time, the municipality says.

The fire started Sunday afternoon, prompting an evacuation order for nearby residents and cottagers.

The municipality says the precautionary evacuation order is in effect until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for the areas of Black Mountain Estate, Little Bay Lane, Airds Lake Road behind Snider's Tent and Trailer Park, and Snider's Tent and Trailer Park at 271 Airds Lake Rd. Additional evacuation orders are not expected to be required.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson.