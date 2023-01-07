Celebrating Orthodox Christmas in Ottawa as war rages in Ukraine

As hundreds gather for Christmas service inside the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin, the ongoing war in Ukraine is top of mind for those living in Ottawa.

“It became difficult to celebrate in these circumstances,” said Ottawa resident Daryna Stavniha worried about her family still in the war-torn country. “My mom and my dad in Ukraine, my sister and her family is displaced. Most are struggling or they had to leave and take children to safety.”

Fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, in spite of the temporary ceasefire announced by Moscow for Orthodox Christmas. The pause is due to end Saturday night.

“Everyday we are just worried about the situation in Ukraine, checking how it is and how it feels,” said Inna Hapon, one of hundreds of thousands who fled the violence. Hapon arrived in the nation’s capital on Dec. 21. “My husband is still there, my parents. For now they couldn’t leave country,” she said.

While this is the first Christmas for Hapon without her family, she's finding solace within Ottawa’s Ukrainian community.

“We still feel like we’re in Ukraine, just in Ottawa,” she said.

This year, some are choosing to reject the holiday because of its ties to Russia. Celebrating Christmas instead on Dec. 25.

“I decided to switch it to December 25th to be together with the world and our friends who support Ukraine and its independence,” said Ottawa resident Nataliya Senyuk.

Those at the cathedral say they’re finding ways to enjoy the holiday traditions as the conflict rages.

“I just want all of us to keep strong stand with Ukraine,” said Stavniha.