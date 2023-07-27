CBSA officers seize four guns at Canadian border in Lansdowne, Ont.

A U.S. resident is facing charges after Canada Border Services Agency officers seized prohibited handguns, long guns and ammunition at the Canada-U.S. border at Lansdowne.

The CBSA says on July 5, a driver arrived at the Lansdowne port of entry and was referred for secondary screening.

"During the examination, CBSA officers discovered 2 prohibited handguns, 2 long guns, a prohibited butterfly knife and ammunition inside the vehicle," the CBSA said.

"All of the items were seized."

The U.S. resident is facing 19 charges, including four counts of smuggling, four counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unwarranted and four counts of careless use of a firearm.

"I’m tremendously proud of our officers at Lansdowne for intercepting these undeclared and prohibited firearms before they could enter Canada," Eric Lapierre, CBSA Northern Ontario Region regional director general, said in a statement.

"This is another example of the important work our team does each day to secure the border.”

The suspect will appear in court in Brockville on Aug. 11.