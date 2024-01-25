Cattle farmers concerned over incoming methane regulations

Cattle farmers will soon be asked to start doing their part in reducing Canada's greenhouse gas emissions.

The federal government is proposing new methane regulations for cattle farmers with an aim to reduce emissions.

Farmers from around the Ottawa Valley met Thursday in Cobden, Ont. to express their concerns about the impact the regulations will have on their business.

"How much is actually being produced? It's really hard to calculate and as a farmer, we're concerned about this," said local dairy farmer Donald Russell.

"We're trying to make the customer happy and we're trying to help the environment just as much because we rely on the environment more than most people do."

Currently, Environment and Natural Resources Canada says beef cattle operations make up 71 per cent of the agriculture industry's greenhouse gases and agriculture itself is responsible for 30 per cent of Canada's total methane emissions.

"Actions to cut methane emissions will quickly lower their atmospheric concentrations and lead to a relatively quick climate response," the government says.

"Taking action to reduce emissions is one of the fastest, most cost-effective things we can do to fight climate change, protect our environment and keep our air clean."

The government is aiming to cut emissions 40 per cent below 2005 levels, with a goal to be net-zero by 2050.

"The beef industry has set targeted goals to reduce emissions by a third by 2030," said Craig McLaughlin, vice-president of Beef Farmers of Ontario, who was in attendance at the Cobden Agricultural Hall on Thursday.

"It's a big concern because we all live and work and play on this planet. So everyone can do their part to reduce methane. We will live in a better world going forward," he said.

Conservative MP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Cheryl Gallant organized the gathering and said downloading the cost of reducing emissions to local farmers could impact consumers.

"When we put these regulations in place and force the farmers to spend more to emit less, that means to cost food is going to go up too," Gallant told CTV News.

But Donald Russell says reducing emissions is not simple, as each cow produces a different amount of methane.

"They eat organic matter like hay-straw and when they process that or digest it, one of the by-products is methane," said the dairy farmer.