OTTAWA -- A team of students from Carleton University have won a competition to design a zero-emission vehicle.

Four students from Carleton’s School of Industrial Design beat out 20 other entries from across Canada, winning the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) of Canada competition, named “Project Arrow.”

The team’s design will be used to create a full concept vehicle.

In a press release, Colin Singh, CTO of the APMA wrote, “This is a proud and historic moment for Carleton and its students, Kaj Hallgrimsson, Jun-Won Kim, Mina Morcos and Matthew Schuetz, to have their design chosen as a lighthouse for Canada’s shift into zero-emission vehicle development… The level of learning and growth must have been tremendous for all the students.”

The students completed the design during the COVID-19 pandemic in just 12 weeks.

“This was an extracurricular project the students did on their own accord, which makes it so impressive,” said Bjarki Hallgrimsson, director of the Industrial Design program. “The students’ work shows the influence of the education and training they received in the program. The mindset of Carleton students is very ambitious and centered on holistic thinking. Rather than just working on styling or manufacturing, they considered many other aspects in their design, including accessibility, general usability and sustainability.”

The vehicle is based on a small SUV, and will be engineered and built through a joint effort that includes Canada’s automotive supply sector.

