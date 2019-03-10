

CTV Ottawa





A Carleton professor is among the 18 Canadians who were killed in Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash at the Addis Ababa airport.

Pius Adesanmi was the director of the Institute of African Studies and a professor in the English department.

“Pius was a towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and loved him, and with everyone who suffered a loss in the tragic crash in Ethiopia,” said Carleton president and vice-chancellor Benoit-Antoine Bacon.

Adesanmi’s last Facebook post was a picture of him holding a passport and quoted a Bible verse: “If I take the wings of the morning and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea, even there your hand shall lead me, and your right hand shall hold me - Psalm 139:9-10”

“He worked tirelessly to build the Institute of African Studies, to share his boundless passion for African literature and to connect with and support students. He was a scholar and teacher of the highest calibre who leaves a deep imprint on Carleton,” said Pauline Rankin, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.