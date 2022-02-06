Ottawa Fire Services says a 22-storey high-rise in Overbrook was evacuated Sunday morning due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Firefighters were called to the tower on Donald Street between Quill and Beaudry streets at around 9:42 a.m. Sunday, and arrived about seven minutes later.

Fire officials said the elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found on the seventh floor. At first, only that floor was evacuated, but firefighters later said the entire building had been evacuated. Several tenants needed help getting out, but no one has been reported hurt and there were no reports of carbon monoxide-related illnesses.

OC Transpo buses were called in to help keep people warm while they waited for crews to give the all clear.

Firefighters are checking every floor of the 22-floor building and have found elevated levels of the dangerous gas on several floors. Firefighters ventilated the building and, upon getting readings that CO levels were safe, people were allowed to return to their homes.

The source of the leak was traced to a heater on the roof that was blocked by snow, Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick De Fazio said.

