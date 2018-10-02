

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Coalition Avenir Quebec won three of the five ridings in west Quebec, as the party swept to power in Quebec.

Gatineau

Robert Bussiere of the Coalition Avenir Quebec will represent the riding of Gatineau. Bussiere received 41.8% of the vote, defeating Liberal candidate Luce Farrell.

Incumbent Liberal Stephanie Vallee did not seek re-election.

Hull

Liberal Maryse Gaudreault was re-elected as the Member for Hull. Gaudreault received 33.7% of the vote, defeating CAQ candidate Rachel Bourdon.

Chapleau

Mathieu Levesque of the Coalition Avenir Quebec won the riding of Chapleau. Levesque received 40% of the vote, defeating Liberal candidate Marc Carriere.

Carriere had held the riding for the Liberals since 2008.

Papineau

Coalition Avenir Quebec candidate Mathieu Lacombe won the riding of Papineau. Lacombe received 47% of the vote to defeat incumbent Liberal Alexandre Iraca. Iraca received 23% of the vote.

Iraca had represented the riding since 2012.

Pontiac

Liberal Andre Fortin has won re-election in Pontiac. Fortin received 54% of the vote, to defeat CAQ candidate Olive Kamanyana.

Fortin has been the MNA in Pontiac since 2014, and held the portfolio as Minister of Transport.