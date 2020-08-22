OTTAWA -- Capital Pride kicks off on Sunday in Ottawa, but you're invited to celebrate virtually "wherever we are!"

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Capital Pride to shift all events online, but organizers say it's a chance for everyone to celebrate Pride everywhere this year.

"The only thing you need to know is Pride is not cancelled. Pride is never cancelled," said Osmel Guerra Maynes, Executive Director of Capital Pride, during an interview with CTV Morning Live on Friday.

"We have great virtual events that's happening starting Sunday to next week Sunday. We have various speaker series, we have a Pride pageant."

A media release from Capital Pride said, "Staying home is a drag… but Capital Pride wants to keep you entertained during Miss Rona’s takeover."

CTV Morning Live host Leslie Roberts asked Maynes about the line.

"It is a drag staying home, but at least you can enjoy yourself, enjoy Pride. We're not celebrating person-to-person, but just expressing who we are and celebrating who we are by seeing great queer talents and great queer speakers in our community," said Maynes.

The theme of Capital Pride's 2020 summer festival is "wherever we are!" In a media release, Capital Pride says, "though there may not be opportunities to celebrate in person, 2SLGBTQ+ communities will forever be proud and celebrate, 'wherever we are.'"

All Pride events will be streamed on CapitalPride.ca.

The Pride kick-off is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, followed by the virtual Pride flag raising ceremony at Ottawa City Hall.

Capital Pride will wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 30 with the virtual Pride Parade, followed by "Global Queer, Trans and Intersex Rights in a COVID-19 World."

Capital Pride's 2020 Grand Marshals will be the region's 2SLGBTQ+ health care workers.

"Capital Pride is deeply grateful to all of the health care workers who are working tirelessly to help keep our communities safe," said Capital Pride Chairperson Davy Sabourin in a statement.

For a full list of events, visit the Capital Pride website.