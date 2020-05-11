OTTAWA -- Capital Pride will be celebrated virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers have announced plans for the virtual festival August 21 to 30, with the theme “Wherever We Are!”

“This year’s theme highlights the need for everyone to stay colourful and proud regardless of where we are physically,” Capital Pride said in a statement on its website.

“Wherever We Are!” highlights the reality that we are facing today. Pride isn’t just a time to party – it’s where 2SLGBTQ+ communities and allies can celebrate their true selves. Now more than ever, we must remind ourselves that we are a proud and resilient community.”

The virtual Capital Pride will take place August 21 to 30, featuring both local and international talent. Organizers promise the official Flag Raising, Speaker Series, Capital Pride Pageant and the Pride Parade will be “delivered in new and innovative ways.”

More details about the programming of the festival will be released in the coming weeks.

Capital Pride is the latest Ottawa festival forced to change its plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Tulip Festival is currently being held online, while the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest, TD Ottawa Jazz Festival and Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend have all been cancelled this year because of the pandemic.