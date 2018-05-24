

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Smiths Falls based Canopy Growth is going public today on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company has announced it expects common shares to begin trading under the ticker symbol “CGC.”

Canopy Growth was the first federally regulated cannabis company to hit the public market on the TSX. The company’s common shares listed on the TSX will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “WEED.”

In a statement, Canopy Growth Chairman and CEO Bruce Linton said “five years ago, as a small Smiths Falls based start-up in the cannabis sector, we could have never imagined this historic moment. I am exceptionally proud of our team for what they have built and what we will continue to build by continuing our focus on research, product innovation, and intellectual property to drive the industry forward around the world.”

Canopy Growth has signed deals with several provinces to supply recreational cannabis, including Quebec and Manitoba.