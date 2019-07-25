

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say a mother has been identified after a fetus was found on the sidewalk in Little Italy Thursday morning.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, police say the mother has sought medical attention and the investigation continues.

The fetus was discovered near a bench outside Moderno Barbershop on Preston Street, near Somerset.

"Everything was cordoned off, and I wasn't able to get into my building," said Moderno Barbershop Owner Domenico Votano.

"I never see anything happen in this area."

Votano hopes the mother received the medical attention she needs.

"It's sad," said Votano.

"It's very unfortunate."

Ottawa Police confirmed late Thursday morning that a passerby found the fetus.

Ottawa Paramedics arrived on scene around 7 a.m., and but tell CTV News there was no chance of revival.

"We know it was very young," said Constable Amy Gagnon.

"We're talking end of first trimester."

Police are searching for witnesses who may have noticed anything unusual overnight. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police

- With files and reporting by Christina Succi