Canadian woman among top finishers at Ottawa Marathon

A Canadian woman is among the top finishers at the Ottawa International Marathon Sunday.

Malindi Elmore, of Kelowna, B.C., finished with a time of 2:27:4.1, putting her in second place among women behind Ethiopia's Waganesh Mekasha (2:24:47.1) and ahead of Germany's Melat Kejeta (2:27:50.1).

Three Ethiopian men posted the top times Sunday. Yihunilign Adane came in first overall with a time of 2:08:22.1, followed by Gebretsadik Abraha at 2:09:13.1 and Abdi Ali Gelchu in third with a time of 2:10:38.1.

Lee Wesselius was the top Canadian man with a time of 2:18:26.1.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who took part in the marathon to raise money for Ottawa Salus, finished with a time of 3:54:06. Sutcliffe is the first sitting mayor of Ottawa to participate in the Ottawa Marathon.

Congratulations to Mayor @_MarkSutcliffe on completing the @TartanHomes Ottawa International Marathon in 03:54:06.

Ottawa is experiencing an unseasonably warm day. The marathon began at 7 a.m. when the temperature was 13 C. By 9 a.m., it had already risen to 19 C.

The top male and female runners in the elite field win $30,000 for a first place finish, $15,000 for a second place finish and $10,000 for a third place finish. The top five Canadians receive additional prize money, of $5,000 first place, $2,500 for second, $1,500 for third, $1,000 for fourth and $500 for fifth.

The men's record time is 2:06:04, set in 2022 by Andualem Belay Shiferaw. The women's record is 2:22:17, set in 2018 by Gelete Burka. Breaking an Ottawa Marathon record comes with a $10,000 bonus. The Canadian men's and women's records were both set in 2022 by Cam Levins and Natasha Wodak, respectively. The Canadian men's record is 2:07:09 and the Canadian women's record is 2:23:12. Canadians who break them are also awarded $10,000.