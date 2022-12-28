Canadian university ringette championship returns to Ottawa

For the first time since 2019, university ringette players from across Canada have gathered at Carleton University for the University Challenge Cup.

Vying for Canadian university ringette supremacy, the tournament is free for the public to attend with all games being played at the Carleton Ice House.

Organizers say ringette has 50,000 registered players in Canada and its popularity is growing internationally.

The game was invented in Canada as an alternative to hockey when women were banned from playing organized hockey.

Players say it is a fast-paced game with teamwork at its core.

Tournament organizer Dave Berthelot, who is also the Carleton Ravens coach, says the sport can be played from childhood to well into your 70s and creates lifelong friendships.

"It’s a game of patterns, it’s a game of possession, we play with a 30 second shot clock," Berthelot said.

"More than the competition I would say it’s the friendships, most players will tell you the reason they keep coming back is the friendships."

The University Challenge Cup features 14 teams, including Brock University, University of Calgary, the University of Guelph, Dalhousie, the Laurier Ringette Club, Laurentian, the University of Ottawa and Carleton.

The tournament wraps up Saturday with the championship game. You can find more information here.