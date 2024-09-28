Canadian innovators, tech leaders gather in Ottawa: GCXpo 2024

Canadian innovators and technical leaders gathered in Ottawa Thursday to demonstrate the latest cutting-edge technology.

GCXpo is meant to show the latest technology that has the potential of making a difference in our day-to-day lives, Patrick Kenny, senior director of marketing and communications at Invest Ottawa, told CTV Morning Live Wednesday.

"It's an epic day. It showcases smart mobility technology, and features drones, robotics (and) smart farming technology," he said.

He says that some of the technology is in the research and development phase. During this phase, the innovation gets tested before moving into the commercialization phase.

"We're testing new technology each and every day," Kenny added. "Each year represents cutting-edge technology that's on display. And each year we're amazed by what's offered."

Robots, including a dog that can walk, which can go to places that are not safe for humans were among the technology on display.

"(If) there's a new mine (that) you don’t know if it's safe to enter, the robot can enter, scan that entire mine and give them a comprehensive understanding of what's inside," said Luke Corbeth, InDro Robotics.

A new technology aiming to allow drones to fly "long enough" was also on display Thursday. Tyto Robotics took the stage to talk about its innovation.

"We have customers testing drones for deliveries, others for architecture, (and) for defense," said Charles Blouin, from Tyto Robotics.

GCXpo took place at Area X.O located at 1740 Woodroffe Ave. It is organized by Invest Ottawa in partnership with the Government of Canada.