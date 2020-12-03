OTTAWA -- As holiday parcel volumes ramp up, Canada Post is warning customers may "experience some delays" with deliveries this holiday season.

Almost three million parcels were delivered across Canada during the final few days of November.

"That includes approximately 2.1 million parcels delivered on Monday, Nov. 30, after a weekend with approximately 800 thousand parcel deliveries," said Canada Post in a statement.

Canada Post says it is processing mail and parcels around the clock to respond to the increase in demand during the holiday shopping season.

"With more Canadians expected to shop online this year, Canada Post asked Canadians to start early to help ensure the anticipated demand didn't overwhelm capacity or undermine important safety measures," said Canada Post.

"While parcel processing and delivery is expected to continue at a high pace throughout December, customers may experience some delays."

Canada Post issued several tips for consumers during the holiday shipping season

Read the shipping information provided by retailers for timelines and options that best suit your needs.

Track your items online to follow their progress through our network.

When you pick up your item at a post office, please ensure you bring a mask or face covering as they are mandatory at all Canada Post facilities

If you are sending packages to loved ones you aren't able to visit this year, check Canada Post's recommended shipping deadlines

Canada Post says these are the deadlines to send packages within Canada ahead of Christmas.

LOCAL

Priority: Dec. 21

Xpressport: Dec. 21

Flat rate box: Dec. 21

Regular parcel: Dec. 18

REGIONAL

Priority: Dec. 21

Xpressport: Dec. 21

Flat rate box: Dec. 17-21

Regular parcel: Dec. 15-17

NATIONAL