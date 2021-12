Santa Claus is not the only one making deliveries over the holiday season.

Canada Post will deliver tens of thousands of packages and cards each day during the holiday season.

If you're sending a package or card to loved ones over the holidays, the deadlines for shipping are fast approaching.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the shipping deadlines for packages and cards for the holiday season.

Shipping packages within Canada with Canada Post

Local

Regular parcel: Dec. 20

Flat rate box: Dec. 21

Xpresspost: Dec. 21

Priority: Dec. 21

Regional

Regular parcel: Dec. 15

Flat rate box: Dec. 17

Xpressport: Dec. 21

Priority: Dec. 21

National

Regular parcel: Dec. 9

Flat rate box: Dec. 13

Xpressport: Dec. 20

Priority: Dec. 21

Sending cards within Canada with Canada Post

National: Dec. 17

Dec. 17 Regional: Dec. 20

Dec. 20 Local: Dec. 21

Shipping packages to International destinations

USA

Tracked packet/small packet: Dec. 9

Expedited parcel USA: Dec. 13

Xpresspost USA: Dec. 16

Priority worldwide: Dec. 21

WORLDWIDE