Canada Day weekend schedule changes
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:37AM EDT
A look at what’s open and closed over the Canada Day long weekend.
City Services:
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres will be closed Canada Day and July 2. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday, July 3.
- The City’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed on Canada Day and July 2. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday, July 3
- All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Canada Day and Monday, July 2. (All OPL branches are closed on Sundays between June 10 and September 2)
- All Municipal Child Care Centres will be closed
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- Curbside green bin, recycling and garbage collection will take place on its regular day with no changes to the collection schedule.
- Multi-residential garbage and recycling container collection will take place on its regularly scheduled day with no changes.
Transit Service
- OC Transpo is offering free service all day on Canada Day. OC Transpo will be operating on a special holiday schedule with extra service during the day and after the fireworks.
- O-Train Line 2, the Trillium Line, will run throughout the day and all evening on Canada Day, until 12:15 a.m.
- For more information, holiday schedules and travel planning, visit www.octranspo.com or phone 613-741-4390.
Recreational services
- Some outdoor pools, indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness schedules and aquafitness with modified schedules
- All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting
- Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled
Shopping in Ottawa
Canada Day
- Rideau Centre, Place d’Orléans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and Tanger Outlets are all OPEN on Canada Day.
- LCBO outlets will be open on Canada Day.
- The Beer Store says most stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, July 2
- Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Place d’Orleans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and Tanger Outlets will be closed.
- All LCBO Beer stores will be closed.
- All Beer Store outlets will be closed.