OTTAWA -- Police have charged a Central Frontenac Township man with attempted murder after a shooting and fire in the tiny village of Parham Sunday, about 45 minutes north of Kingston.

Brian Daniel Mosher, 42, was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Monday after an overnight manhunt that started when a Parham man was shot on Sunday night.

Frontenac Mayor Frances Smith said the victim was a local man who had seen smoke and went to the area around 8:30 p.m. because he thought it was coming from the St. James Anglican Church.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Smith said in an email that a fire truck was also struck by bullets.

OPP said Saturday afternoon that Mosher has been charged with two counts each of attempted murder, arson, uttering threats and several firearms-related charges.

Mosher was arrested in Hartington, about 25 kilometres south of Parham. He is due in court Monday afternoon.

The shooting and manhunt led to the evacuation of some homes in the area, Smith said the fire also caused extensive damage after it spread from a home to the 133-year-old church. Both a home and the church were destroyed, according to police.

Police had set up roadblocks in the area and closed down Highway 38 as a precaution but it has since re-opened and police said there's no further concern for public safety.

The fire had also caused a power outage overnight to about 800 homes in the area but power has since been restored.