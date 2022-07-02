Canada Day protests and parties in Ottawa and a new entry in the race for mayor: Top five stories this week
Parties and protests mark Canada Day in Ottawa, a mother and daughter killed in a south end home and a new entrant in the race for mayor.
Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people wearing red and white and waving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while a protest marched around Centretown voicing opposition to COVID-19 mandates.
The main Canada Day events moved to LeBreton Flats and Place des Festivals Zibi in Gatineau due to construction on Parliament Hill. Crowds enjoyed musical acts, performances and fireworks.
Two kilometres away, hundreds of people marched through downtown Ottawa as part of the "March to Freedom", calling for the prime minister's resignation and chanting "Freedom."
Ottawa police and its policing partners maintained an enhanced presence around the parliamentary precinct and downtown Ottawa on Friday for the first in-person Canada Day events in three years due to the pandemic. A motor vehicle control zone was set up to prohibit vehicles from parking or taking part in protests from entering the area near Parliament Hill.
"There won't be occupiers because all of our planning is established around ensuring that people do not occupy our streets," Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell said earlier in the week.
Between 8 a.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Saturday, 327 parking tickets had been issued in the motor vehicle control zone and 91 vehicles were towed.
Thousands of people pack Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill for Canada Day festivities. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
Soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates completes march in Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp arrived at the National War Memorial on Thursday evening, completing a cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Hundreds of people lined Ottawa streets to cheer on Topp as he completed the final leg of his March to Freedom, which began in Vancouver in February.
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre and People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier spoke with Topp on the final leg of his journey. Poilievre marched with Topp for two kilometres along Baseline Road.
"I think that he is advocating freedom of choice. People should have the freedom to make their own decisions with their own bodies and that's why, I think, he's walked across the country and that's why I thought I would give him a greeting and give him a hearing and see if he has any thoughts to share with me," Poilieve said.
Topp, a 28-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, was charged by the Department of National Defence after publicly speaking out against federal vaccine requirements while in uniform. Topp was charged with two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre marches with Canadian veteran James Topp as the Canada Marches "March to Freedom" arrives in Ottawa. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
Police identify woman, teen killed at Ottawa home
A mother and her daughter were stabbed to death at an Alta Vista home this week.
Ottawa police say Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night. Ready's 19-year-old daughter was seriously injured.
Anne-Marie Ready worked as a Trade Commissioner with Global Affairs Canada. Ready previously worked as a program analyst with the Embassy of Canada to Peru and as a senior development officer with the High Commission of Canada to Barbados.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the police-involved shooting death of a 21-year-old man while responding to the stabbing call.
The SIU says when officers arrived on the scene; they saw a man stabbing a woman on the road.
"When the man did not heed orders to drop the knife, three officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene," the SIU said in a statement.
Ottawa high school students petition to remove principal over alleged racism
Students at Hillcrest High School in Ottawa took part in a walkout after some students say they have been victims of racist treatment. Allegations of racism have been swirling at the school for months and now the Ottawa Carleton District School Board is investigating the incidents.
"It’s clear to students that they’re not getting the same treatment as their white peers," Mae Mason, an Asilu Collective Board Member, said.
Asilu Collective is a community organization that seeks to end a program that puts police officers in schools; they also run an anonymous reporting tool and say numerous black and racialized students have submitted statements to them alleging racist behaviour by staff at Hillcrest High School.
Multiple students, who asked not to be named, told CTV News the situation has worsened since the arrival of a new principal in February.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says they are aware of the petitions and taking the allegations seriously.
Hillcrest High School on Dauphin Road in the Elmvale Acres neighbourhood. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa broadcaster, entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe running for mayor
Entrepreneur, broadcaster and author Mark Sutcliffe entered the race for mayor of Ottawa this week.
"I am excited and grateful today as I officially register as a candidate to be the next mayor of Ottawa – the best city in Canada, and a place I’m proud to call my hometown," Sutcliffe said. "Ottawa has always been considered a great place to live and work. But we are on the verge of some new and significant challenges. Our city is in an affordability crisis. Inflation is on the rise, and there is significant fear that a recession is just around the corner. We are facing a reliability crisis in our public transit system, and we need to improve our roads. On these issues and more, we need new leadership in Ottawa."
Sutcliffe's platform includes keeping taxes, recreation fees, and other costs, "as low as possible."
There are now nine candidates running for mayor of Ottawa: Brandon Bay, Bob Chiarelli, Bernard Couchman, Graham MacDonald, Catherine McKenney, Ade Olumide, Param Singh, Sutcliffe and Mike Maguire.
The municipal election is set for Oct. 24.
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
Gunmen killed in Saanich bank shootout identified as twin brothers
Twin brothers in their early 20s were responsible for the shooting that injured numerous police officers at a bank in Saanich, B.C., earlier this week, RCMP alleged Saturday.
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine
Russia's defence minister said Russian forces took control Sunday of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Ukraine's Luhansk province, bringing Moscow closer to its stated goal of seizing all of Ukraine's Donbas region.
Calgary's new 'Museum of Failures' aims to spark creativity
It's been said no one's success is complete without failure, but a new international exhibit in Calgary is proving that even some of the most talented innovators had some of the worst ideas for consumers.
Importing dogs from more than 100 countries to be banned in Canada
Animal rescue groups are criticizing a new policy by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that will ban the import of dogs from more than 100 countries.
Heavy rains, floods prompt evacuations of Sydney suburbs
Thousands of residents in Sydney suburbs were told to evacuate their homes on Sunday after heavy rains caused floodwaters to rise and rivers to overflow in what authorities called life-threatening emergencies.
Tsitsipas calls Kyrgios bully after Wimbledon hubbub, loss
Nick Kyrgios cursed at the Wimbledon chair umpire and asked, 'Are you dumb?' He demanded to see a Grand Slam supervisor after questioning why his opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas, didn't forfeit their ever-contentious, never-boring match for angrily hitting a ball into the stands after dropping the second set.
Atlantic
-
-
N.S. man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP vehicle, fleeing the scene: police
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly drove into an RCMP vehicle before fleeing from police.
-
N.B. woman facing impaired driving charge after SUV collides with RCMP vehicle
A 50-year-old New Brunswick woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a head-on collision with a fully marked RCMP vehicle in the village of Tracadie.
Toronto
-
'We just don’t have clear information': Nearly 250 GTA child care centres have applied for $10 a day program
Nearly 250 child care centres have signalled their intent to opt into the federal government’s $10 a day program since applications opened across most of the Greater Toronto Area last week but hundreds of others remain on the sidelines.
-
Two people dead and baby injured in pair of crashes in Peel Region
Two people died and four others including a nine-month-old baby were injured in a pair of crashes that occurred two hours apart in Peel Region overnight.
-
This man arrived from Calgary 16 days ago. He is still looking for his bags at Toronto Pearson airport
As unclaimed luggage continue to pile up at Pearson International Airport, one local resident has been looking for his bags for 16 days after arriving in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Experts warn new Quebec tenants to check for bed bugs and other infestations
At this time of year, when many Quebecers move into a new home, there may be an increase in infestations of invaders such as bed bugs. Anyone can be affected by these unwanted pests and it is important to report cases.
-
2 men are in hospital after separate shootings in Montreal
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two separate events where gunshots were fired at men overnight.
-
Hit-and-run driver runs red light, crashes into car that strikes elderly pedestrian
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is actively searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run accident that occurred Saturday night in Drummondville.
Northern Ontario
-
Explore nature to learn about the Seven Grandfather Teachings
A unique scavenger hunt in Sudbury aims to get people out exploring nature and enjoying the outdoors. The event includes an educational element about Indigenous traditions and teachings, in particular the Seven Grandfather Teachings.
-
Emergency service calls up 25 per cent in Muskoka
Paramedics anticipate a 25 per cent increase in calls after a noticeable spike over the last few months.
-
Disabled athlete attempting to cross Lake Superior
A Toronto man is getting set to become the first disabled athlete to cross Lake Superior on a paddleboard. Mike Shoreman, who made a stop in Sault Ste. Marie Friday, has already crossed Lake Erie, and most recently crossed Lake Huron. He is raising money for youth mental wellness.
London
-
'Boom, boom, boom': London police and fire investigating suspicious car fire in parking garage
Heavy smoke and loud explosions woke up a number of residents in a high-rise apartment Saturday morning on Capulet Lane in London, Ont. when a fire broke out in the parking garage next to their building.
-
Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
-
Winnipeg
-
Shamattawa man recovering after officer-involved shooting
A man from Shamattawa First Nation is being treated for serious injuries after an RCMP officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.
-
'I'm really angry': Staff shortages temporarily closing some rural Manitoba emergency rooms
Longstanding staff shortages in rural emergency rooms are continuing to create problems, with some being forced to close or cut their hours.
-
Man stabbed, other sprayed with bear mace at The Forks
Winnipeg police confirmed that one man was stabbed and another was sprayed with bear mace during an incident at The Forks on Friday night.
Kitchener
-
'Suddenly just explosions': Man arrested for setting off fireworks on Waterloo road
A man is facing charges after he set off fireworks early Saturday morning in Waterloo. "He was holding the fireworks in his hand and then projecting them at businesses and pedestrians," said police.
-
Demolition Derby draws a big crowd in Burford
Hundreds of drivers are hoping to crash their way to the top prize at the Billy Bash Demolition Derby in Burford this weekend.
-
Tre Ford, former UW football star, makes first career CFL start with the Edmonton Elks
Tre Ford, the former University of Waterloo football star, made history at the Edmonton Elks game on Friday night.
Calgary
-
Man in custody after firefighter dragged on fleeing vehicle
Calgary police have a man in custody after a Calgary Fire member was hurt by a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon.
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio show
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
-
Man hospitalized after fall down Elbow River embankment
A man is recovering in hospital after falling down a steep embankment in the city's southwest Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Performers excited to be back at Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
After two years without a full-scale event, the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is officially underway and artists are looking forward to performing live again.
-
Performance at Regina Farmers' Market highlights human animal relationships
The Regina Farmers’ Market at Victoria Square had an atmosphere like no other Saturday morning with folk music blaring from the main stage.
-
Don’t let summer fun leave you in debt, financial expert says
As Canadians are feeling the urge to spend on summer fun, one financial advisor recommends being realistic and cautious this year.
Edmonton
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio show
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
-
Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, U.S. man facing charges
A 13-year-old girl from Edmonton who had been missing for more than a week was safely located in Oregon, where a man, 41, is in police custody and facing charges.
-
Police identify Saanich, B.C., gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have publicly identified the two gunmen killed during a shootout with police at a bank in Saanich on Tuesday as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie.
Vancouver
-
BC Housing 'looking into' whether residential cooling systems disabled
The provincial housing agency is keeping tight-lipped in the wake of troubling questions around whether some of the most vulnerable people in British Columbia are unauthorized to use cooling systems already installed in their homes.
-
Ban on dogs coming into Canada due to rabies concerns sparks debate
Some animal rescue groups fear countless dogs will die of starvation or be killed if they are not allowed entry into Canada as a result of a recently announced policy.
-
Saanich, B.C., gunman's Instagram account featured rifles, anti-government hashtags
An Instagram account belonging to one of the two gunmen killed in a shootout at a bank in Saanich, B.C., this week paints a picture of a young man who believed gun ownership was a necessary response to government "tyranny."
Regina
-
Performance at Regina Farmers' Market highlights human animal relationships
The Regina Farmers’ Market at Victoria Square had an atmosphere like no other Saturday morning with folk music blaring from the main stage.
-
-
