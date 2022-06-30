Soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates completes march in Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates completes march in Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp arrived at the National War Memorial early Thursday evening, completing a cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Hundreds of people, some waiving Canadian flags, lined Wellington Street and the National War Memorial to cheer Topp completed the final leg of his March for Freedom, which began in Vancouver in February.
There was a wall set up at the National War Memorial with "Thank you, truckers" notes posted that were written during the "Freedom Convoy" protest in downtown Ottawa back in February.
An emotional Topp walked up to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and bent down to one knee. The crowd chanted "Thank you" as Topp hugged supporters.
Hundreds of people greeted Topp across the city of Ottawa during the final day of his march, including Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre and People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier.
Poilievre marched with Topp for two kilometres along Baseline Road just after 12 p.m. Poilievre spoke with Topp at College Square about the walk across Canada.
"I support freedom of choice; I always have and believe people should have the ability to decide for themselves on these matters," Poilievre told Topp. "We should be free Canadians that can decide what we put in our bodies, decide what we think, decide who we are as people and restore the freedom that brought so many millions of immigrants to this country in the first place."
Poilieve briefly spoke with CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron while walking with Topp.
"I think that he is advocating freedom of choice. People should have the freedom to make their own decisions with their own bodies and that's why, I think, he's walked across the country and that's why I thought I would give him a greeting and give him a hearing and see if he has any thoughts to share with me," Poilieve said. The Member of Parliament added Topp told him he doesn't want to disrupt the capital over Canada Day.
According to the Canada Marches website, Topp is marching for three reasons: Protesting federal government COVID-19 vaccine mandates, supporting Canadians who have been denied access to employment and services or who have lost income due to the mandate and on behalf of those who have been pressured into taking the vaccine.
"We rise to serve Canadians with honesty, respect and compassion, for the purpose of reuniting our people. We do this, with the intention of ensuring our government upholds the laws that support Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms," says the Canada Marches website.
Speaking on Parliament Hill last week, Topp said a number of groups that formed out of the Freedom Convoy had come together to protest the federal government.
"What I would like to see with the establishment of C3 - the Canadian Citizens Coalition is for us to have further conversations about the way forward, about the way of the future, of what we see Canada being and becoming," said Topp.
Topp, a 28-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, was charged by the Department of National Defence after publicly speaking out against federal vaccine requirements while in uniform. Topp was charged with two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.
Ottawa police said earlier this week that it was working with Topp and the Canada Marches group to facilitate a safe trip into downtown Ottawa.
"We have been in contact with Mr. Topp and his group and have plans in place to ensure that he can safely and lawfully move from the west end of the city down to the Parliament Hill buildings," interim chief Bell said on Monday.
Topp arrives as police step up security in the parliamentary precinct and downtown Ottawa in preparation for possible protests over Canada Day. Officers in cruisers, on bicycles and on foot were patrolling a motor vehicle control zone, designed to stop vehicles participating in rallies in protests from driving near Parliament Hill.
"Freedom" groups are planning to hold a series of events and protests in Ottawa on Canada Day.
The groups Police on Guard for Thee, Veterans 4 Freedom and Freedom Fighters Canada are planning a "Freedom Family Picnic" in Strathcona Park on Friday. Topp is scheduled to speak at the picnic.
According to the Twitter account "Live from the Shed" and the Freedom Fighters Canada website, other events planned for Canada Day include a "March to Freedom" starting from Parliament Hill at 3:30 p.m. and speeches, live music and DJs on Parliament Hill from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Premier Doug Ford is calling on anyone attending the protests in Ottawa to respect the law.
"Folks, be considerate this weekend, you're going to Ottawa, be considerate. It's Canada Day, we're Canadians, just everyone have a good time, a safe time, stay healthy and safe and spend time with your families," Ford said.
MAXIME BERNIER GREETS TOP
Bernier greeted Topp in Bells Corners, and planned to walk the final leg of the journey with the veteran.
In a media release, Bernier said he would also press Poilievre to clarify his stance on COVID mandates.
"He stayed silent for two years, like all the other Conservative MPs," Bernier said in a statement. "He was watching the polls and checking which way the wind was blowing, while I was holding rallies across the country and getting arrested. And then when it became safe he decided it was time to jump in at a carefully staged photo op during the convoy. He should stop lying about it."
With files from The Canadian Press
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Ottawa will be a 'safe environment' on Canada Day, police chief promises
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates completes march in Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp marched through Ottawa on Thursday on the final leg of his cross-country march, and was joined by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre for part of the walk.
Approximately 675K eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
The Conservative Party of Canada says approximately 675,000 members will be eligible to vote in this year's leadership race.
Omicron cousin BA.5 predicted to cause nearly 70 per cent of COVID-19 cases by Canada Day
Researchers examining the threat of emerging COVID-19 strains predict Omicron BA.5 will account for nearly 70 per cent of cases in much of the country by Canada Day.
Supreme Court says expanded rape shield laws are constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada says the expanded rules to further prevent a sexual assault complainant's past from being used against them in a trial are 'constitutional in their entirety.'
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
Health Canada says baby formula shipments coming, but supply to remain limited during summer
More than a month after Canada reported a shortage of baby formula for allergic infants, Health Canada says supplies will continue to be limited during the summer even with new shipments on the horizon.
Importing dogs from more than 100 countries to be banned in Canada
Animal rescue groups are criticizing a new policy by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that will ban the import of dogs from more than 100 countries.
WATCH | Physician expects new COVID-19 variants every few months: 'Whole world is a petri dish'
An emergency room physician in Toronto is warning that COVID-19 variants will continue to 'mutate endlessly' as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are poised to become the dominant strains of the virus.
Quebec group goes to court over Governor General's lack of French
A group of Quebecers is going to court to argue that Mary Simon's appointment as governor general should be invalidated because she isn't fluent in French.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Toronto
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. This is when that will happen
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
List of road closures in Toronto this Canada Day long weekend
If you are staying in the city for the Canada Day long weekend, there are several road closures to keep in mind.
-
Ford says wage increase for Ontario public school teachers will be 'more than 1 per cent'
Public-sector teachers in Ontario will see their wages increase by more than one per cent as legislation aimed at capping compensation for those workers is set to expire later this year.
Montreal
-
Compensation questions loom for Air Canada customers with cancelled flights
Consumer rights advocates are demanding Air Canada provide compensation to many of the hundreds of thousands of passengers whose summer flights it cancelled.
-
Two people reported dead following Longueuil fire
Two people have been reported dead and one person is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a home in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore.
-
'I was blown away': TikTok video shows swarm of rats in downtown Montreal
In the wee hours of the morning on Monday, Paolo Dalla Rosa was finishing a late-night shift at work when he spotted a rat on St. Denis Street in Montreal. Then, he saw about 19 other rats in a matter of seconds converging on the same spot right before his eyes.
Northern Ontario
-
St. Charles College teacher in Sudbury charged with sexual assault
Sudbury police are releasing few details, but they have charged a 56-year-old male teacher at St. Charles College with sexually assaulting students under the age of 16.
-
Downtown cleanup continues in Sudbury
Work is underway cleaning up Memorial Park after damage and contamination from an encampment on the city property that was closed April 1.
-
Ford says wage increase for Ontario public school teachers will be 'more than 1 per cent'
Public-sector teachers in Ontario will see their wages increase by more than one per cent as legislation aimed at capping compensation for those workers is set to expire later this year.
London
-
'A weight has been lifted off our shoulders': Grand Bend business owners relieved construction phase is over
It’s the first long weekend in weeks without construction and traffic delays along the main strip in Grand Bend.
-
Police identify teen cyclist involved in fatal crash
Police continue to investigate after a fatal collision involving a cyclist claimed the life of a 17-year-old from Crediton.
-
Two local hospitals close emergency room this long weekend
It’s not the kind of news folks in Clinton, wanted to hear. Their community’s emergency room will be unavailable for the entire Canada Day long weekend.
Winnipeg
-
AMC working to remove Arlen Dumas after probe found his conduct amounted to 'workplace sexual harassment'
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is working to remove Arlen Dumas as Grand Chief of the organization.
-
'Tremendously historic day': Firefighter says Manitoba led the world to acknowledge cancer risk
After working for more than two decades, Manitoba firefighters say the world's governing body on cancer research and prevention is finally acknowledging firefighters' cancer risk.
-
Transit bus crashes into home on River Avenue
A crash involving a Transit bus that appears to have smashed into a home has shut down a road near Osborne Village.
Kitchener
-
No movement at Kitchener encampment on eviction day
The eviction deadline for people living at an encampment at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener has come and gone, but residents of the property say they’re not moving.
-
City of Kitchener announces death of baby swan
The news comes just two days after the City launched a naming contest for the young bird, which it said was the first offspring of Victoria Park swans, Otis and Ophelia.
-
City of Kitchener prepares to welcome back in-person Canada Day celebrations
The event will be the first held at the city's in the newly renovated Carl Zehr Square.
Calgary
-
Indigenous advocates call for cancellation of fireworks as city preps for Canada Day
Thousands of Calgarians are ready to ring in Canada’s 155th birthday as festivities are set to be held across the city, but not everyone is calling this a ‘celebration.’
-
WestJet taking steps to cope with 'unpredecented challenge'
Calgary-based WestJet says it is taking a 'very measured' strategy in order to maintain services this summer, which includes a lighter summer travel schedule that the company introduced earlier this year.
-
What inflation? Producers offer $10 tickets for every Calgary performance of Hamilton
At a time when the cost of everything seems to be climbing, the producers of Hamilton are offering Calgary musical lovers the deal of a lifetime.
Saskatoon
-
'No warning': Sask. minister announces Lighthouse funding cut on talk radio show
Saskatchewan's social services minister announced plans to cut funding to Saskatoon's permanent downtown shelter during a talk radio appearance.
-
Video shows kayaker paddling away from brewing Sask. tornado
A video captured by a Saskatchewan man shows a kayaker paddling away from a developing tornado.
-
'It’s recent': Last residential school in Sask. closed 25 years ago
It’s been 25 years since Saskatchewan’s last residential school closed, but some are still healing.
Edmonton
-
'Albertans need to know': UCP ripped for lack of accounting on $4B in COVID-19 spending
A damning new report from Alberta's auditor general finds government ministries failed to include understandable, relevant and comparable data on COVID-19 in year-end reporting.
-
'Horrifying': Man charged in complex investigation involving dozens of Edmonton arsons
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a rash of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area, and police are calling him a key suspect in a complex investigation.
-
Residents asked to look for weapon used in fatal stabbing
Police are asking the public to help them find a weapon used in a homicide earlier this year.
Vancouver
-
Drivers kept crashing into bears in a B.C. national park, so Mounties stepped in
Multiple crashes involving bears in a B.C. national park earlier this month prompted a crackdown on drivers in the area, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol and Parks Canada.
-
Vancouver laser clinic's dedication bench in Stanley Park prompts online debate
Dedication benches are a familiar sight for visitors in Vancouver's parks, with plaques that most often pay touching tribute to a lost loved one – but the space is also available to companies and organizations willing to make a large enough donation to the city.
-
Horseshoe Bay ferry lineup nears Hwy. 99 on hectic day of sailing cancellations
Many ferry passengers faced massive lineups and hours-long delays heading into the Canada Day long weekend after mechanical problems forced the Queen of Alberni out of service.
Regina
-
City council shifts tourism responsibilities from Economic Development Regina to REAL
City council has approved a motion that will shift tourism responsibilities to Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).
-
3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan's final weekly update
Three more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of June 19-25 as the province now moves from weekly updates to monthly ones.
-
Video shows kayaker paddling away from brewing Sask. tornado
A video captured by a Saskatchewan man shows a kayaker paddling away from a developing tornado.