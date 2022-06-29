Police identify woman, teen killed at Ottawa home

Ottawa police have identified the two people who were stabbed to death at an Alta Vista home on Monday night.

Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night, police said Wednesday afternoon.

A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured, and remains in hospital.

Police say a 21-year-old man shot by officers responding to the call was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Neighbours told CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday that a woman and her two daughters lived at the home.

"The three lived there. They had a little dog but they were coming and going three or four times a day I would see them," Les said, adding the mother worked from home.

The Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the police-involved shooting at the home.

A 911 call came in from a home on Anoka Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday.

"On the call, screaming was heard, as well as information that someone had been stabbed," the SIU said Monday.

The SIU says when officers arrived on the scene; they saw a man stabbing a woman on the road.

"When the man did not heed orders to drop the knife, three officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene," the SIU said in a statement.

The 19-year-old woman seriously injured was struck by police gunfire, according to investigators.

The bodies of the two women were found in the area.