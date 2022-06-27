'There won’t be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests

'There won’t be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina