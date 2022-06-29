Ottawa broadcaster, entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe running for mayor

Longtime Ottawa entrepreneur, broadcaster and author Mark Sutcliffe is running to become the next mayor of Ottawa.

Sutcliffe officially registered Wednesday.

"I am excited and grateful today as I officially register as a candidate to be the next mayor of Ottawa – the best city in Canada, and a place I’m proud to call my hometown," Sutcliffe said in a news release announcing his candidacy. "Ottawa has always been considered a great place to live and work. But we are on the verge of some new and significant challenges. Our city is in an affordability crisis. Inflation is on the rise, and there is significant fear that a recession is just around the corner. We are facing a reliability crisis in our public transit system, and we need to improve our roads. On these issues and more, we need new leadership in Ottawa."

This comes amid a major change at Ottawa city council, with Mayor Jim Watson and several current city councillors not seeking re-election.

Sutcliffe has been a prominent figure in the Ottawa business community. He founded the Ottawa Business Journal in 1995, spent many years as a radio host on Newstalk 580 CFRA and 1310 News, hosted TV programa on CPAC and Rogers TV, wrote for the Ottawa Citizen, and served on the boards of numerous organizations in Ottawa. He currently hosts the Digging Deep podcast.

In his platform online, Sutcliffe says, if elected, he would "adequately [fund] our police, fire, and paramedic services and being tough on the causes of crime ... restore confidence in our public transit system, improve our roads..." and "[keep] taxes, recreation fees, and other costs as low as possible."

Sutcliffe will be on the ballot alongside seven other candidates: Brandon Bay, Bob Chiarelli, Bernard Couchman, Graham MacDonald, Catherine McKenney, Ade Olumide, and Param Singh for the Oct. 24 election.

Chiarelli, a former mayor of Ottawa, said on Twitter that he welcomes any entrant into the mayor's race and looks forward to "a positive campaign to the benefit of our citizens."