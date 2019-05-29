

CTV Ottawa





Brett Kissel, The Strumbellas and KAYTRANADA are among the artists set to light up Parliament Hill on Canada Day. Heritage Canada announced the programming lineup for July 1st on Wednesday.

The evening show, which starts at 6:45 p.m., will also feature The Strumbellas, Marie-Mai, Coeur de pirate, K'Naan, Karim Ouellet, William Prince and Crystal Shawanda. Fireworks, starting at 10 p.m., will close out the evening.

Festivities begin on Canada Day in the morning with an Algonquin peace and friendship circle hosted by Albert Dumont at 8 a.m.. The noon show will feature the National Arts Centre Orchestra, K'Naan, T. Thomason, Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal, Karim Ouellet and Shawnee.

Canada Day festivities will be held June 30 and July 1 in Ottawa and Gatineau at three official sites: Parliament Hill, Major's Hill Park and the Canadian Museum of History.