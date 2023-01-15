Call about warmer than usual floor leads Gatineau firefighters to fire

A call to the Gatineau fire department about a hot floor led firefighters to the first few sparks of a fire.

A tenant in an apartment on rue de Navarre called at 7:44 a.m. Sunday to say their floor felt warmer than usual and they could smell a burning smell.

Firefighters arrived and found light smoke on the first floor. Investigating the basement, they found what was described as the start of a fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt, but a news release from Gatineau fire says three people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.