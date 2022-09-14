Bylaw stepping up patrols after coyote attacks in Riverside Park South

Ottawa Bylaw is stepping up wildlife patrols in parts of the city after a rash of attacks by coyotes south of downtown.

Pet owners say they are concerned because of reports of several cats and dogs being killed.

The attacks have happened in Riverside Park South, where experts say construction can push coyotes’ feeding grounds closer to homes.

Just over a year ago, Riverside Park South resident and community association board member Ro West lost her cat, Beans, to a coyote.

“I opened the door to let her in and all that was there was a bit of her fur, and we knew she was gone,” says West. “We called for her. We looked through the entire neighbourhood. And then we came into the park and all of her fur was here.”

That was October 2021. Now, it’s happening again.

“This past weekend, a small dog was taken out of a yard where there were people hanging out,” says West.

With construction growing, there is less space for wild animals and the food they usually hunt.

“There’s an accident that’s going to happen. And maybe a child is going to get hurt,” says Riverside Park South resident Bruce Delfino. “And that’s probably the only time that something is going to be done about it.”

In 2021, the city of Ottawa received 476 calls related to coyote sightings. So far this year, there have been 341 calls. It is important to note that several residents may have called several times about the same animal.

“We are currently in the process of hiring a wildlife specialist,” says Alison Sandor, Ottawa Bylaw Public Information Officer. “And that specialist is really the expert in this field. And he or she will be tracking the movements the coyotes and the behaviour.”

“We do the foot investigation looking for evidence, attractants,” says Lesley Sampson, the founding executive director of Coyote Watch Canada. “Anything that could lead to a better understanding and insight into why these occurrences are taking place. All of those would be documented and provided to the city.”

Wildlife experts say small pets should be inside after dark or on a leash if walking at night.

“Once it gets dark and we need to go out, I put them on a leash,” says Riverside Park South resident and dog owner, Perri Delfino. “I take a flashlight with me. And I walk just a few houses up and down in front of the curb.”

For Ro West, it’s about striking a balance and sharing the space.

“It’s really important that we do take this seriously,” says West. “It’s about keeping everyone safe, including the coyotes in our neighbourhoods.”