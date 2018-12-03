

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Voters in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes head to the polls today in a Federal by-election.

The by-election is being held to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Conservative MP Gord Brown. He passed away in May after suffering a heart attack in his Parliament Hill office.

There are five candidates on the ballot in the by-election:

Michael Barrett, Conservative Party of Canada

May Jean McFall, Liberal Party of Canada

Lorraine Rekmans, Green Party of Canada

Michelle Taylor, New Democratic Party

John the Engineer Turmel, Independent

Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can find out where to vote on the Elections Canada website.