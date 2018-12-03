Voters in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes head to the polls today in a Federal by-election.

The by-election is being held to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Conservative MP Gord Brown. He passed away in May after suffering a heart attack in his Parliament Hill office.

There are five candidates on the ballot in the by-election:

  • Michael Barrett, Conservative Party of Canada
  • May Jean McFall, Liberal Party of Canada
  • Lorraine Rekmans, Green Party of Canada
  • Michelle Taylor, New Democratic Party
  • John the Engineer Turmel, Independent

Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can find out where to vote on the Elections Canada website.