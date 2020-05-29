OTTAWA -- As businesses reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa’s medical officer of health wants businesses to screen workers daily for symptoms of novel coronavirus.

“As we are opening up more workplaces, Ottawa Public Health is encouraging daily screening of everyone working in a workplace as people come in,” said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health.

“Ask if they have symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever or cough, sore throat or cold symptoms. Symptomatic people should go home, they should self-isolate and they should seek COVID-19 testing.”

Dr. Etches says COVID-19 test results are now available within a day.

Ottawa Public Health offers a self-screening tip sheet on its website.

COVID-19 testing is safe

Dr. Etches insists it’s safe to present for COVID-19 testing at the Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena or the two care clinics.

The medical officer of health says the health care partners running the Assessment Centre and the two care clinics have physical distancing measures in place.

“They have set up the flow of people so that there is safety in how people move through the centres, and they’re using the personal protective equipment and the cleaning practices that are required,” said Dr. Etches.

“My understanding is that we have not had any concerns raised about their infection prevent and control practices.”

Ottawa Public Health is reminding the public that anyone can now be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not showing symptoms.

You can present for testing at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena or at the COVID-19 care clinics in Ottawa.