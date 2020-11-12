OTTAWA -- A shelter-in-place warning for an area northwest of Kingston has ended after police arrested one person Thursday morning.

Authorities issued an alert earlier Thursday warning of an 'armed and dangerous person' near Kaladar, northwest of Kingston.

The alert asked the public to avoid the area of Highway 41 south of Highway 7.

There was a large police presence on the highway near Raccoon Lake Trail. Police said they were searching in the area between Otter and Delyea roads.Police now say there is no further risk to public safety.

Kaladar is about 160 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.