Burn ban in Ottawa lifted

Open air fires, including campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces, are once again allowed in the city of Ottawa with the proper permits, as a burn ban has ended.

The Ottawa Fire Service issued a burn ban for the city of Ottawa Saturday evening, as warm and dry weather conditions continued in the capital. Ottawa has not received any rain over the past 10 days, and temperatures have warmed up to 20 C in the last few days.

The open air fire ban was lifted Monday morning. Ottawa Fire Services is reminding residents that they must obtain an Open Air Fire Permit (Burn Permit) in order to have an open air fire.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a slight chance of showers on Monday night and Tuesday.