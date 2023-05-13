Burn ban in effect for Ottawa
All open air fires, including campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces, are now prohibited in the city of Ottawa, as a burn ban is in effect.
The Ottawa Fire Service issued a burn ban for the city of Ottawa Saturday evening, as warm and dry weather conditions continue in the capital. Ottawa has not received any rain over the past nine days, and temperatures have warmed up to 20 C in the last few days.
"All open air fires are prohibited during a ban, including properties that have an Open Air Fire Permit," Ottawa fire said in a statement.
"This ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, as well as campfires. There will be zero tolerance enforcement during the fire ban as per the Open Air Fire By-law No. 2004-163."
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a slight chance of showers on Monday night and Tuesday.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atlantic
-
Toronto
-
Montreal
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
London
-
Winnipeg
-
Kitchener
-
Calgary
-
Saskatoon
-
Edmonton
-
Vancouver
-
Regina
-
